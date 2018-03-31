Braves' Kurt Suzuki: MRI comes back clean

An MRI on Suzuki's hand revealed no fracture, Mark Bowman of MLB.com reports.

Suzuki exited Friday's game against the Phillies after getting hit by a pitch on his hand. Fortunately, the backstop avoided a potentially more serious injury, and he remains hopeful to return to the lineup as soon as Tuesday. In the meantime, Chris Stewart is expected to start behind the dish until Suzuki is healthy.

