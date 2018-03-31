Braves' Kurt Suzuki: Not in lineup Saturday

Suzuki (hand) is not in the lineup for Saturday's game against the Phillies.

Suzuki will get Saturday off after prematurely exiting Friday's game after he was hit by a pitch on the hand. The severity of his injury remains unclear at this point, but Chris Stewart should continue to start behind the dish until Suzuki is healthy, as starter Tyler Flowers (oblique) is already on the disabled list.

