Braves' Kurt Suzuki: Not in Thursday's lineup

Suzuki (triceps) is out of the lineup against the Marlins on Thursday.

Suzuki will remain on the bench for a second straight game after exiting Tuesday's contest with a left triceps injury. The catcher stated Wednesday that he expected to return during this four-game set in Miami, so continue to consider him day-to-day moving forward. Tyler Flowers will handle the catching duties and bat eighth in his absence.

