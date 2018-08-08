Braves' Kurt Suzuki: Not in Wednesday's lineup

Suzuki is out of Wednesday's lineup versus the Nationals.

Tyler Flowers will set up behind the plate for Wednesday's outing, so expect to see Suzuki back at the position during Thursday's series finale. Across 75 games this year, Suzuki is hitting .250/.317/.410 with eight home runs and 36 RBI.

