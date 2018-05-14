Braves' Kurt Suzuki: Not starting Monday
Suzuki is not in the lineup Monday against the Cubs.
Suzuki has continued to start slightly more than half the time since Tyler Flowers returned from his oblique injury, but he still starts less than most primary catchers. Flowers gets the nod Monday.
