Braves' Kurt Suzuki: Not starting Wednesday
Suzuki is not in the lineup Wednesday against the Rays.
Since fellow catcher Tyler Flowers returned from the disabled list in late April, Suzuki has started six times compared to five for Flowers. Neither appears to be a true starting catcher, a continuation of the situation they found themselves in last year, when Flowers started 85 times while Suzuki got the nod in 71 games. Suzuki has certainly staked a claim for a proper starting job through his first 100 plate appearances this season, hitting .299/.370/.529 with five homers, but there have been no indications that the Braves will deviate from their original plan to have the two backstops split the role.
More News
-
Waivers: Picking a closer in Toronto
Heath Cummings looks at the closer options in Toronto and other waiver wire adds.
-
Is Matt Adams worth the hype?
Matt Adams is getting at-bats and making the most of them, but Scott White says we've seen...
-
Stalled Six: Seeking signs of life
Take a deep breath. These six prime players have been disappointments, but Chris Towers says...
-
Podcast: Hitters to watch
Did Fernando Romero leap towards the top of the rookie starting pitcher rankings, and which...
-
Waivers: Romero's the real deal
Fernando Romero and Zach Eflin are among the latest waiver-wire pitchers to have attention-grabbing...
-
Five surprising old guys -- can it last?
Players like Kevin Pillar and Jed Lowrie have a long history of Fantasy mediocrity, but they're...