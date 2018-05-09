Braves' Kurt Suzuki: Not starting Wednesday

Suzuki is not in the lineup Wednesday against the Rays.

Since fellow catcher Tyler Flowers returned from the disabled list in late April, Suzuki has started six times compared to five for Flowers. Neither appears to be a true starting catcher, a continuation of the situation they found themselves in last year, when Flowers started 85 times while Suzuki got the nod in 71 games. Suzuki has certainly staked a claim for a proper starting job through his first 100 plate appearances this season, hitting .299/.370/.529 with five homers, but there have been no indications that the Braves will deviate from their original plan to have the two backstops split the role.