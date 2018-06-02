Braves' Kurt Suzuki: On base three times Friday

Suzuki went 2-for-3 with a walk and a run scored in Friday's win over the Nationals.

His most important work came behind the plate, as he helped guide Mike Foltynewicz to his first career shutout in the 4-0 victory. Suzuki has three multi-hit performances in his last four starts, boosting his slash line on the season to .270/.329/.475, but with Tyler Flowers also hitting well, the two veteran catchers will remain in a timeshare for now.