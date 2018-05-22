Braves' Kurt Suzuki: On bench again Tuesday
Suzuki is not in the lineup Tuesday against the Phillies.
Suzuki is sitting in favor of Tyler Flowers, who's now started four of the last six games and six of the last 10. Flowers seems to have the slight playing-time edge right now, though both catchers have been similarly productive at the plate thus far, with Flowers posting a 121 wRC+ and Suzuki a 123 mark.
