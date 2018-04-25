Braves' Kurt Suzuki: On bench Wednesday

Suzuki is not in the lineup for Wednesday's game against the Reds.

Suzuki has taken advantage of the extra playing time provided by Tyler Flowers' oblique injury, hitting .327/.409/.600 with four homers in 18 games and striking out just three times. Flowers has begun his rehab assignment, though, so Suzuki is likely to lose out on some playing time soon. Carlos Perez gets the start behind the dish Wednesday.