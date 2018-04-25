Braves' Kurt Suzuki: On bench Wednesday
Suzuki is not in the lineup for Wednesday's game against the Reds.
Suzuki has taken advantage of the extra playing time provided by Tyler Flowers' oblique injury, hitting .327/.409/.600 with four homers in 18 games and striking out just three times. Flowers has begun his rehab assignment, though, so Suzuki is likely to lose out on some playing time soon. Carlos Perez gets the start behind the dish Wednesday.
More News
-
Podcast: Acuna time!
What are our expectations for Ronald Acuna now that he is set to be called up?
-
Waivers: Giant power, upside arms
Heath Cummings highlights a pair of Giants who are crushing the ball right now.
-
Ready for Acuna?
Top prospect Ronald Acuna is getting the call for the Braves, and his Fantasy owners will soon...
-
Twelve legit hitter breakouts
So the hitter who's carrying you isn't the one you expected to carry you, and you're worried...
-
Podcast: Surprising stats, starts
As we approach the end of the first month of baseball, we’ll highlight the unexpected stats...
-
Waivers: Let's chase upside
It's all about upside on the waiver wire, so let's look for some.