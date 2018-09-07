Braves' Kurt Suzuki: Out of lineup Friday
Suzuki is not starting Friday against the Diamondbacks, 680 The Fan reports.
The Braves have gone away from their policy of rotating Suzuki and fellow catcher Tyler Flowers every other game, but the playing-time split remains very even, with each starting five of the last 10 games. Flowers will get the call Friday.
