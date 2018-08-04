Braves' Kurt Suzuki: Out of Saturday's lineup

Suzuki will return to the benech for Saturday's matchup against the Mets.

Suzuki will sit out his second contest in the last four, splitting starts relatively evenly with Tyler Flowers of late. The veteran remains a decent offensive option when in the lineup for Atlanta, batting .259/.327/.425 for the year, and could return for Sunday's series finale against the Mets.

