Braves' Kurt Suzuki: Picks up second straight start

Suzuki will start at catcher and bat sixth Monday against the Phillies.

With four home runs over his last four starts, Suzuki has begun to eat into Tyler Flowers' workload behind the plate. Suzuki will be rewarded with a second consecutive start Monday, but once the power binge ends, it's expected that he'll settle back into a more defined backup role.

