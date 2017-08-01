Braves' Kurt Suzuki: Pops 12th homer Monday
Suzuki went 1-for-5 with a two-run home run in Monday's loss to the Phillies.
He's now got 12 homers on the season, but an incredible eight of them came in July as Suzuki hit .356/.356/.911 with 14 RBI in just 11 games on the month. His playing time has increased as his power surge has continued, so look for the 33-year-old to continue stealing starts away from Tyler Flowers as long as he's swinging a hot bat.
More News
-
Braves' Kurt Suzuki: Picks up second straight start•
-
Braves' Kurt Suzuki: Crushes 11th homer in Friday loss•
-
Braves' Kurt Suzuki: Powers win over Arizona with two homers•
-
Braves' Kurt Suzuki: Returns to team Monday•
-
Braves' Kurt Suzuki: Deactivated for bereavement•
-
Braves' Kurt Suzuki: Hits eighth homer in win over Dodgers•
-
Waivers: Don't sleep on Marquez, McHugh
The trade deadline consumed so much bandwidth that you may have missed two of the weekend's...
-
Trade Deadline: Winners & losers
Yu Darvish and Sonny Gray were the biggest names moved at the trade deadline, but they weren't...
-
Rosario finally gets call; Smith close
With Amed Rosario on the way and Dominic Smith not far behind, the future is now in Queens,...
-
Dodger deal boost for Darvish
Yu Darvish has been a bit disappointing so far, but Chris Towers says his move to the Dodgers...
-
Gray should be A-OK in Bronx
Sonny Gray is going from one of the pitcher-friendliest parks to one of the hitter-friendliest,...
-
Waivers: Ready to buy Gausman
Chris Towers picks up some of the pieces from the pre-deadline deals, before getting to the...