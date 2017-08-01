Braves' Kurt Suzuki: Pops 12th homer Monday

Suzuki went 1-for-5 with a two-run home run in Monday's loss to the Phillies.

He's now got 12 homers on the season, but an incredible eight of them came in July as Suzuki hit .356/.356/.911 with 14 RBI in just 11 games on the month. His playing time has increased as his power surge has continued, so look for the 33-year-old to continue stealing starts away from Tyler Flowers as long as he's swinging a hot bat.