Braves' Kurt Suzuki: Powers win over Arizona with two homers
Suzuki went 2-for-4 with a solo homer and a two-run homer against the Diamondbacks on Tuesday.
Although Suzuki is currently seeing less than half the Braves' catching duties, he's made the most of his limited workload, as these two long balls brought his total to 10 homers -- the first time he's cracked double digits since the 2011 campaign. That pop is giving the veteran some degree of fantasy relevance, at least in two-catcher and NL-only formats.
