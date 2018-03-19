Braves' Kurt Suzuki: Raps out two doubles Sunday

Suzuki went 2-for-4 with two doubles and two RBI in Sunday's Grapefruit League game against the Astros.

The veteran catcher slugged a career-high 19 home runs in only 81 games last season, and Suzuki is set to share duties behind the plate with Tyler Flowers once again in 2018. He has yet to go yard this spring, but a 10-for-21 performance at the plate with three doubles indicates Suzuki's ready to try and duplicate last year's surprising breakout.