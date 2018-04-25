Braves' Kurt Suzuki: Records three hits Tuesday
Suzuki went 3-for-5 with a home run, two RBI and two runs scored Tuesday against the Reds.
Suzuki hit his fourth home run of the season and recorded three hits for the second time in his past four starts. He has performed well with full-time at-bats in the absence of Tyler Flowers, hitting .327/.409/.600. However, Flowers could return to the lineup on the last weekend of April, meaning Suzuki's at-bats will likely become more sporadic shortly.
More News
-
Twelve legit hitter breakouts
So the hitter who's carrying you isn't the one you expected to carry you, and you're worried...
-
Podcast: Surprising stats, starts
As we approach the end of the first month of baseball, we’ll highlight the unexpected stats...
-
Waivers: Let's chase upside
It's all about upside on the waiver wire, so let's look for some.
-
Ranking the prospect call-ups
Some of the minor-leaguers we were most looking forward to seeing came pouring into the big...
-
Sell high on Manaea?
Chris Towers tries to figure out where Sean Manaea should rank at starting pitcher, and what...
-
Waivers: Andujar, Hernandez top the list
Gleyber Torres is getting all the hype, but Miguel Andujar is on fire and worth adding too...