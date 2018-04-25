Braves' Kurt Suzuki: Records three hits Tuesday

Suzuki went 3-for-5 with a home run, two RBI and two runs scored Tuesday against the Reds.

Suzuki hit his fourth home run of the season and recorded three hits for the second time in his past four starts. He has performed well with full-time at-bats in the absence of Tyler Flowers, hitting .327/.409/.600. However, Flowers could return to the lineup on the last weekend of April, meaning Suzuki's at-bats will likely become more sporadic shortly.