Braves' Kurt Suzuki: Retreats to bench Sunday

Suzuki is not in the lineup for Sunday's game against the Marlins, David O'Brien of The Athletic Atlanta reports.

Suzuki missed the previous three games with a triceps bruise before returning the the lineup Saturday and going 2-for-4 at the plate. Tyler Flowers starts at catcher as the Braves resume their usual catching rotation.

