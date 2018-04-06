Braves' Kurt Suzuki: Returns to lineup

Suzuki (hand) is in the lineup Friday against the Rockies, David O'Brien of The Atlanta Journal-Constitution reports.

Suzuki was hit on the hand by a pitch in late March and missed a week of action. The Braves will certainly be happy to have him back, as Tyler Flowers (oblique) is out for a month. With Flowers not available, Suzuki should be the Braves' primary catcher for the next several weeks.