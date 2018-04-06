Braves' Kurt Suzuki: Returns to lineup
Suzuki (hand) is in the lineup Friday against the Rockies, David O'Brien of The Atlanta Journal-Constitution reports.
Suzuki was hit on the hand by a pitch in late March and missed a week of action. The Braves will certainly be happy to have him back, as Tyler Flowers (oblique) is out for a month. With Flowers not available, Suzuki should be the Braves' primary catcher for the next several weeks.
More News
-
Add Lucchesi, Chirinos, or Pivetta?
Heath Cummings takes a look at a few under-the-radar starting pitchers who had impressive outings...
-
Prospects Report: Hold Flaherty
We've already gotten a taste of one of the top prospects to stash, but who other than Jack...
-
Analyzing early lineup trends
Chris Towers takes a look around the league at some of the most interesting lineup notes from...
-
Eligibility update: Machado adds SS
Eligibility matters. It makes your team more nimble, able to overcome more injuries and underperformance....
-
Pitchers who may be breaking out
Patrick Corbin dominated the Dodgers on Wednesday and Dylan Bundy did the same to the Astros....
-
Waivers: Short-term OF help
Looking for immediate help? There are a few intriguing bats out there who may not have an assured...