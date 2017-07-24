Braves' Kurt Suzuki: Returns to team Monday
Suzuki (personal) was reinstated from the bereavement list Monday.
Suzuki ultimately missed three games while attending his grandfather's funeral. Now that he's back with the team, he'll resume his normal role as the backup catcher to Tyler Flowers. Anthony Recker was optioned to Triple-A in a corresponding move.
