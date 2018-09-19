Braves' Kurt Suzuki: Riding pine Wednesday
Suzuki is out of the lineup Wednesday against the Cardinals.
With starts in only three of the Braves' last eight games, Suzuki has drawn the short end of the timeshare behind the plate with Tyler Flowers. It's somewhat of a surprising development with Suzuki slashing .333/.382/.700 in September, but manager Brian Snitker seems unlikely to dramatically increase Suzuki's workload anytime soon with Flowers also performing well of late.
