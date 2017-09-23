Braves' Kurt Suzuki: Signs new deal with Braves
Suzuki agreed to a one-year, $3.5 million contract with the Braves on Saturday, Mark Bowman of MLB.com reports.
Suzuki received just $1.5 million from the Braves on a one-year deal for 2017, but he earned himself a healthy raise with a season that will see him finish with career bests in both home runs and OPS despite playing in only half of the available games. Suzuki and Tyler Flowers proved to be a quality pairing behind the plate in 2017, and they figure to share the catching duties again in some fashion next year.
