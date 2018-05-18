Braves' Kurt Suzuki: Sits again Friday
Suzuki is not in the lineup Friday against the Marlins.
Suzuki and Tyler Flowers had alternated starts for the past six days, but now Flowers will start two games in a row. The two catchers will likely continue a roughly even split going forward, but it's possible that Flowers is moving slightly ahead of Suzuki on the depth chart.
