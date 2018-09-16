Braves' Kurt Suzuki: Sits again Sunday

Suzuki is not in the lineup Sunday against the Nationals, Sports Radio 680 The Fan reports.

Suzuki went 1-for-3 in Saturday's contest and has a 1.033 OPS in 41 plate appearances over the past 21 games, but he'll get his second day off of the series Sunday. Tyler Flowers will replace him behind the plate.

