Braves' Kurt Suzuki: Sitting out Tuesday
Suzuki is out of the lineup Tuesday against the Marlins.
Suzuki started behind the plate in the series opener Monday, going 0-for-3 while reaching base on a walk and hit by pitch. He'll give way to Tyler Flowers, who will catch for Julio Teheran.
