Braves' Kurt Suzuki: Smacks fifth homer Thursday
Suzuki went 2-for-5 with a two-run home run in Thursday's 11-0 rout of the Mets.
The power spike Suzuki displayed in 2017 doesn't seem to have been a fluke, as the 34-year-old already has five homers in 24 games to begin the current season. Even when he isn't going yard, he's providing plenty of value with his .304/.374/.544 slash line, and the only thing keeping Suzuki to claiming a spot among the top fantasy catchers in the game is the fact that he's stuck in a time share with Tyler Flowers. With the latter not yet having found his batting stroke after returning from an oblique injury, however, Suzuki should continue seeing a majority of the starts behind the plate for the Braves in the short term.
