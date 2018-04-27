Braves' Kurt Suzuki: Starts Friday's contest
Suzuki is batting fifth and catching Friday against the Phillies.
Suzuki has been solid at the plate in the early going, producing a .311 batting average to go with four home runs. Tyler Flowers is back from the disabled list however, so moving forward, the Braves could employ more of a timeshare approach behind the plate. Suzuki's strong play could help him maintain a good amount of playing time down the stretch, though.
