Braves' Kurt Suzuki: Starts Friday's contest

Suzuki is batting fifth and catching Friday against the Phillies.

Suzuki has been solid at the plate in the early going, producing a .311 batting average to go with four home runs. Tyler Flowers is back from the disabled list however, so moving forward, the Braves could employ more of a timeshare approach behind the plate. Suzuki's strong play could help him maintain a good amount of playing time down the stretch, though.

