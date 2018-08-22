Braves' Kurt Suzuki: Suffers elbow injury

Suzuki exited Tuesday's win over the Pirates with a left elbow injury and is undergoing additional testing.

Suzuki was hit by a pitch during the ninth inning and appeared to be in significant pain as he left the game. The veteran catcher underwent X-rays -- although the results have not been announced -- and is set to undergo a CT scan Wednesday. Tyler Flowers will start at catcher for the Braves while Suzuki is sidelined.

More News
Our Latest Stories