Braves' Kurt Suzuki: Sustains head injury Sunday

Suzuki was lifted from Sunday's game against the Padres after he was struck in the side of the head by Raffy Lopez's back swing while catching, Mark Bowman of MLB.com reports.

Lopez struck out swinging to complete a three-up, three-down inning, but Suzuki was unable to escape the frame unscathed. While Suzuki was able to walk off the field under his own power, the Braves likely want to ensure that he isn't experiencing any concussion symptoms as a result of the incident. Suzuki will likely undergo a series of tests Sunday before the Braves determine definitively whether or not he sustained a concussion. Tyler Flowers came on to replace Suzuki and will benefit from more work behind the plate if Suzuki is forced to the disabled list.