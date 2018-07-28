Braves' Kurt Suzuki: Takes seat Saturday

Suzuki is absent from Saturday's lineup against the Dodgers.

The 34-year-old backstop will get a scheduled day off after going 2-for-7 with a run scored and a strikeout over his last two starts behind the dish. Tyler Flowers is slated to bat fifth and handle the catching duties with Suzuki on the bench.

