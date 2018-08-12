Braves' Kurt Suzuki: Takes seat Sunday

Suzuki is out of the lineup for Sunday's series finale against Milwaukee.

Suzuki will hand the catching reins to Tyler Flowers once again as the Braves have alternated catchers each of the last 15 games. Suzuki remains in a slump offensively, and is slashing .160/.222/.213 with four extra-base hits in 81 plate appearances since the start of July.

