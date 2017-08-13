Braves' Kurt Suzuki: Takes seat Sunday
Suzuki is out of the lineup Sunday against the Cardinals.
Suzuki has functioned as the clear No. 2 catcher behind Tyler Flowers for much of the season, but the Braves seem to have taken more of a timeshare approach to the position of late with both backstops producing effectively at the plate. After picking up three of the last four starts at catcher, Suzuki will cede duties to Flowers in the series finale.
