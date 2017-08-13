Play

Braves' Kurt Suzuki: Takes set Sunday

Suzuki is out of the lineup Sunday against the Cardinals.

Suzuki has functioned as the clear No. 2 catcher behind Tyler Flowers for much of the season, but the Braves seem to have taken more of a timeshare approach to the position of late with both backstops producing effectively at the plate. After picking up three of the last four starts at catcher, Suzuki will cede duties to Flowers in the series finale.

More News
CBS Sports Shop
MLB Opening Day
SHOP NOW
Around the Web Promoted by Taboola
Our Latest Stories
    Jonah Keri Podcast