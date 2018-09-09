Braves' Kurt Suzuki: Tallies 12th home run

Suzuki went 1-for-5 with a solo home run Saturday against the Diamondbacks.

Suzuki took southpaw Jake Diekman deep in the eighth inning to record his 12th home run of the season. The longball marked his fifth of season against lefties, a nearly even split to his tally against right-handers despite having over 150 fewer at-bats against them. While his production on a per at-bat basis is valuable, Suzuki is forced to split time with Tyler Flowers behind the plate and is limited in value as a result.

