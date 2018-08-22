Braves' Kurt Suzuki: Tests come back clean

Suzuki's tests revealed no structural damage and he should be considered day-to-day with a left triceps contusion.

Suzuki was hit by a pitch during the ninth inning of Tuesday's game but looks to have avoided any major injury following Wednesday morning's CT scan. Though he is listed as day-to-day, the Braves will likely slot Tyler Flowers in behind the plate for Wednesday's series finale in Pittsburgh to give Suzuki at least one day off.