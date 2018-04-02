Braves' Kurt Suzuki: Throwing on field

Suzuki (hand) was seen throwing on the field prior to Monday's game against the Nationals, Mark Bowman of MLB.com reports.

Suzuki remains sidelined after getting hit by a pitch on his hand Friday, though he appears to be nearing a return to action. The recent addition of backstop Carlos Perez will allow the Braves to be cautious and not rush Suzuki back, but he remains hopeful to return during the team's current three-game series with the Nationals.