Braves' Kurt Suzuki: Will be available in Toronto
Suzuki (head) passed all concussion tests following his early departure from Sunday's 4-1 win over the Padres and will be available for Tuesday's game against the Blue Jays, Mark Bowman of MLB.com reports.
While catching in the second inning Sunday, Suzuki took a bat to the side of the head when Padres hitter Raffy Lopez's swung and missed at strike three. The Braves pulled Suzuki from the contest as a precaution, but since he exhibited no concussion-like symptoms and apparently escaped with minimal soreness on the side of his head, he won't be forced to miss any time. Suzuki will be available to catch or serve as a designated hitter Tuesday, but it seems more likely the Braves will restrict him to DH duty for a day as a safeguard.
