Braves' Kurt Suzuki: Will share catching duties similarly in 2018
Manager Brian Snitker said he expects Suzuki and Tyler Flowers (wrist) to split duties similarly in 2018, David O'Brien of The Atlanta Journal-Constitution reports.
The timeshare between Suzuki and Flowers proved effective in 2017, so the Braves will continue to utilize their catching tandem similarly in 2018. With Suzuki appearing in 81 games and Flowers in 99, the two finished the season as one of the most productive catching duos in the league. The 34-year-old Suzuki will look to replicate his success from last season, when he launched a career-high 19 homers while hitting a respectable .283 in 309 plate appearances.
