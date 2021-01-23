Garlick (oblique) was claimed off waivers by Atlanta on Saturday, Matt Gelb of The Athletic reports.

Garlick will find another spot on a 40-man roster after he was designated for assignment by the Phillies on Monday. His 2020 season ended early after suffering a right oblique strain in September after he made just 23 plate appearances for Philadelphia. He's appeared in 42 games for the Dodgers and Phillies over the past two seasons, hitting .214 with three home runs and nine RBI during that time.