Garlick (oblique) was designated for assignment by Atlanta on Friday, David O'Brien of The Athletic reports.

Garlick was claimed off waivers by Atlanta in late January, but he'll be removed from the 40-man roster to make room for Marcell Ozuna, who signed with the team Friday. Garlick hit .214 with three home runs and nine RBI while appearing in 42 games for the Dodgers and Phillies over the past two seasons.