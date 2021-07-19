Atlanta recalled Muller from Triple-A Gwinnett ahead of his scheduled start Monday against the Padres.
As expected, Muller will slot back into the Atlanta rotation for the second half after he was sent back to Gwinnett on July 4 only because he wasn't scheduled to make another start prior to the All-Star break. The 23-year-old lefty found success over his first three big-league starts, allowing four runs on five hits and eight walks while striking out 19 in 14.2 innings. He should have a relatively long leash in the Atlanta rotation while all of Ian Anderson (shoulder), Huascar Ynoa (hand) and Tucker Davidson (forearm) are on the injured list.