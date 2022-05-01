Atlanta recalled Muller from Triple-A Gwinnett on Sunday. He's scheduled to start Sunday's game against the Rangers.
Max Fried initially lined up to start the series finale in Texas, but he'll instead be saved for Monday's series opener against the division-leading Mets. Meanwhile, Muller will immediately jump into the rotation as a replacement for Bryce Elder, who was optioned to Gwinnett after being handed his third straight loss in Saturday's start against the Rangers. Muller, who submitted a 4.17 ERA, 1.25 WHIP and 37:20 K:BB across 36.2 innings in nine appearances (eight starts) for Atlanta in 2021, was off to a hot start at Gwinnett prior to his call-up. In four starts for the affiliate, he amassed 28 strikeouts over 19.2 innings.