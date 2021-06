Manager Brian Snitker confirmed that Muller will start Sunday's game against the Reds, Mark Bowman of MLB.com reports.

All signs were pointing towards Muller getting the ball in place of Max Fried (blister) and the skipper has now confirmed that the southpaw will make his second big-league start during the series finale. Muller took the loss in his first major-league start Monday, allowing one run on one hit and two walks across four innings. He'll look to work deeper into the game Sunday.