Muller (1-1) fired five shutout innings Sunday, yielding just one hit and two walks while earning a win over the Reds. He struck out nine batters.

Muller was outstanding in his third big-league appearance, mowing through Cincinnati's lineup on the way to his first career win. He allowed just three base runners and worked himself out of a small jam with two on and one out in the third inning. The 6-foot-7 rookie now owns a 13:4 K:BB alongside a 2.70 ERA through 10 frames. Muller is projected to face the Marlins at home next weekend assuming he gets another turn in the rotation.