Muller (1-2) took the loss Saturday as Atlanta fell 3-2 to the Marlins, giving up three runs on four hits and four walks over 5.2 innings. He struck out seven.

The young southpaw came just short of recording his first career quality start, getting the hook after 102 pitches (60 strikes) when he issued a two-out walk to Jesus Sanchez in the sixth inning. Muller has provided the Atlanta rotation with a shot in the arm since his mid-June promotion, posting a 2.45 ERA, 0.89 WHIP and 19:8 K:BB through 14.2 innings over his first three big-league starts.