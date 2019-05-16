Muller allowed one run on five hits and two walks over 6.2 innings while striking out six for Double-A Mississippi on Wednesday.

The 23-year-old had some control issues to begin the year, not surprising for a 6-foot-6 left-hander still trying to refine his mechanics, and he issued at least four free passes in four of his first five starts. He's back to pounding the zone now, though -- Muller fired 71 of his 106 pitches for strikes against Montgomery on Wednesday, and he sports a 2.27 ERA and 40:28 K:BB through 39.2 innings. A projectable second-round pick out of a Texas high school in 2016, he's added plenty of velocity over the last two seasons and now touches 96-97 mph with his fastball, complementing it with three off-speed pitches. Atlanta has no need to rush him given all the other high-upside arm in its system, but Muller is on course to be a mid-rotation starter who could make his MLB debut as soon as 2020.