site: fantasynews | arena: mlb | pageType: stories |
section: | slug: braves-kyle-muller-joins-40-man-roster | sport: baseball | route: article_single_fantasy |
6-keys: media/fantasynews/mlb/reg/free/stories
Braves' Kyle Muller: Joins 40-man roster
By
RotoWire Staff
Nov 19, 2020
at
7:12 pm ET 1 min read
Muller's contract was selected by the Braves on Thursday.
Muller's addition to the 40-man roster protects him from being selected by another team in the upcoming Rule 5 draft. The southpaw was a member of the Braves 60-man player pool last season, but did not make it up to the major-league roster at any point.
More News
06/29/2020
• by RotoWire Staff
04/01/2020
• by RotoWire Staff
01/22/2020
• by RotoWire Staff
08/02/2019
• by RotoWire Staff
07/17/2019
• by RotoWire Staff
05/16/2019
• by RotoWire Staff
Please check the opt-in box to acknowledge that you would like to subscribe.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
Our Latest Stories
Frank Stampfl
• 7 min read
Frank Stampfl
• 1 min read