Muller won't start as scheduled Monday versus the Padres since the game was postponed due to rain.

The young lefty was recalled from Triple-A Gwinnett earlier in the day to make his first big-league start since July 3, but he'll need to wait a bit longer before retaking the mound. The game will be made up via a doubleheader Wednesday, so Muller still figures to start at some point against San Diego, though Atlanta has yet to announce it's updated pitching plans.