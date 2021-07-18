Atlanta is expected to recall Muller from Triple-A Gwinnett to start Monday's game against the Padres, David O'Brien of The Athletic reports.

The big club optioned Muller to Gwinnett on July 4, but his demotion was mostly a means of roster management, since his turn in the rotation wasn't scheduled to come up again until after the All-Star break. The young southpaw is now in line to get the ball for Atlanta's fourth game of the second half, after he impressed in his first four starts with the big club (3.45 ERA, 1.09 WHIP over 15.2 innings).