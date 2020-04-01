Braves' Kyle Muller: Quickly banished to minors
Muller gave up six runs on five hits and three walks while striking out three in one inning before being reassigned to minor-league camp this spring.
Muller was never going to break camp with the big club, but the team probably wanted him to have a bit more success in big-league camp. He made two appearances, facing 13 batters while striking out three for his only outs. The 22-year-old southpaw has a mid-90s fastball and a good breaking ball, but his changeup and command leave much to be desired.
More News
Fantasy Baseball Today Newsletter
You're destined to gain an edge over your friends with advice from the award-winning FBT crew.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Forgotten First Halves
Why do Fantasy owners naturally gravitate towards second-half performances? Here's a reminder...
-
Top 100 Prospects for 2020
Luis Robert and Jesus Luzardo are primed for a significant 2020 impact, but it's Wander Franco...
-
H2H points value vs. Rotisserie
Wonder which players see the biggest change in value across scoring formats? Scott White presents...
-
Fantasy Baseball sleepers: Finding Nimmo
SportsLine simulated the 2020 MLB season 10,000 times and identified must-draft Fantasy baseball...
-
Fantasy baseball auction values, targets
Award-winning Fantasy baseball expert Ariel Cohen has calculated the exact auction value for...
-
Fantasy baseball breakouts: Get Urquidy
SportsLine simulated the 2020 MLB season 10,000 times and identified must-draft Fantasy baseball...