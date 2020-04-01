Muller gave up six runs on five hits and three walks while striking out three in one inning before being reassigned to minor-league camp this spring.

Muller was never going to break camp with the big club, but the team probably wanted him to have a bit more success in big-league camp. He made two appearances, facing 13 batters while striking out three for his only outs. The 22-year-old southpaw has a mid-90s fastball and a good breaking ball, but his changeup and command leave much to be desired.