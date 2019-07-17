Braves' Kyle Muller: Still battling control
Muller tossed 5.1 scoreless innings for Double-A Mississippi on Tuesday, giving up three hits and five walks while striking out five.
The 21-year-old southpaw has, in many ways, has a very impressive campaign in the Southern League, striking out 110 batters while serving up only five homers in 100.1 innings en route to a 3.50 ERA. However, Muller has also issued 62 free passes, with Tuesday's start being the third time in his last eight outings he's walked five batters. His big fastball and strong off-speed arsenal have allowed him to get away with it against Double-A hitters, but he'll need to improve his control significantly if he's going to hold down a regular rotation job in the majors -- otherwise, like Sean Newcomb before him, a move to the bullpen could be in his future.
More News
Fantasy Baseball Today Newsletter
You're destined to gain an edge over your friends with advice from the award-winning FBT crew.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Waiver Wire: Grab Cooper
Heath Cummings says you should add Garrett Cooper immediately, and maybe Dylan Cease as we...
-
Prospects: How stashable is Luis Robert?
Some season-long prospect stashes have taken themselves out of the running since last check....
-
Tuesday Waivers, winners & losers
Heath Cummings advises you who to add and who gained or lost ground in Monday's action.
-
Bullpens: Hendriks, Pagan emerging
The Athletics have a new closer. The Red Sox could soon. What about the Rays? Or the Blue Jays?...
-
Ranking the top 30 IL stashes
With the All-Star break behind us, the window for recovery is closing for a number of big-name...
-
Waivers: Archer, Martinez back?
Chris Archer and Carlos Martinez could be among the available options for managers who find...